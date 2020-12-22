CCHS Academic Spotlight: Samuel McCabe

Culpeper County High School
Senior: Age 18
Parents: Amy and Jim McCabe
Classes: Advanced Placement/Dual Enrollment Physics II, Electricity and Magnetism (Mountain View Governor’s School), AP/DE Calculus BC, DE International Relations (MVGS), AP/DE Computer Science 1, DE English 12, AP Comparative Government and Sociology
Honors: Eagle Scout, All A Honor Roll, Virginia Space Coast Scholars Summer Academy, Scholar Athlete Award, West Point Leadership and Ethics Conference, AP Scholar
Extracurricular: National Honor Society, President; Spanish National Honor Society, President; Boy Scouts of America; Revelation Youth Group; Men’s Volleyball Club
Sports: CCHS JV and Varsity Soccer—Captain; Travel Soccer; Varsity Swimming and Cross Country.
Community: Certified EMT at Culpeper County Volunteer Rescue Squad; State Climb employee, Culpeper Rec Club lifeguard, Culpeper Food Closet volunteer, acolyte at St. Stephens Episcopal Church.
Hobbies: Hiking, Backpacking, SCUBA Diving, Running
Ambitions: After high school, I hope to attend a four-year institution and major in either political science or biology. I hope to pursue a career in either the field of emergency medicine or aviation, whether it be though military service or the civilian route.