 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CCHS Academic Spotlight: Samuel McCabe
0 comments

CCHS Academic Spotlight: Samuel McCabe

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Samuel McCabe

Samuel McCabe

Culpeper County High School

Senior: Age 18

Parents: Amy and Jim McCabe

Classes: Advanced Placement/Dual Enrollment Physics II, Electricity and Magnetism (Mountain View Governor’s School), AP/DE Calculus BC, DE International Relations (MVGS), AP/DE Computer Science 1, DE English 12, AP Comparative Government and Sociology

Honors: Eagle Scout, All A Honor Roll, Virginia Space Coast Scholars Summer Academy, Scholar Athlete Award, West Point Leadership and Ethics Conference, AP Scholar

Extracurricular: National Honor Society, President; Spanish National Honor Society, President; Boy Scouts of America; Revelation Youth Group; Men’s Volleyball Club

Sports: CCHS JV and Varsity Soccer—Captain; Travel Soccer; Varsity Swimming and Cross Country.

Community: Certified EMT at Culpeper County Volunteer Rescue Squad; State Climb employee, Culpeper Rec Club lifeguard, Culpeper Food Closet volunteer, acolyte at St. Stephens Episcopal Church.

Hobbies: Hiking, Backpacking, SCUBA Diving, Running

Ambitions: After high school, I hope to attend a four-year institution and major in either political science or biology. I hope to pursue a career in either the field of emergency medicine or aviation, whether it be though military service or the civilian route.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Doctor who discovered Ebola warns of deadly viruses yet to come

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News