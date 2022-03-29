CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Sara Dunphy

Culpeper County High School

Junior: Age 17

Parents: Stephen & Marlene Dunphy

Classes: Economics and Finance, Advanced Yearbook, Advanced Placement English Language, VA US History Dual Enrollment, Sports Medicine I, Chemistry Honors, Small Animal Care, Algebra II Advanced

Honors: Offensive player of the season for JV girls high school basketball team, freshman year; Most Improved Player on girl’s varsity high school soccer team, sophomore year

Extracurricular: High school girls varsity soccer team, high school girls varsity basketball team, travel soccer, SCA club, Superintendent Student Advisory Group

Community: Food drive volunteer and Operation Christmas Child.

Hobbies: Soccer, basketball, volleyball and many more sports. I like to do art such as painting and drawing sketches. During my free time, I like to be outdoors, especially to do outdoor water sports such as white-water river rafting, kayaking, and paddle-boarding.

Ambitions: After high school I would like to go to college and play soccer while studying biology. After graduating university, I would like to go to medical school to study to become a doctor.