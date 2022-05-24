CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Sarah Rechkemmer

Culpeper County High School
Sophomore
Parents: Shawn and Rebecca Rechkemmer
Classes: Mountain Vista Governors School Math Analysis, MVGS Collegiate Chemistry, MVGS Humanities 10, Research I, World History Advanced Placement, Student Assistant, Spanish IV, Dr Ed/Health and PE
Honors: All-A Honor Roll, Recognition of Academic Excellence in Algebra II, Scholar Athlete Award for CCHS Swim Team
Extracurricular: CCHS Swim Team, CCHS Lacrosse Team, MVGS Electronics Club, Spanish Honors Society
Community: Barracudas Summer Swim Team, tutoring, food bank, CCHS Football concession stand
Hobbies: Barracudas Summer Swim Team
Ambitions: After high school, I would like to attend a four-year university and study law or criminology. One day, I hope to work for the FBI or CIA.