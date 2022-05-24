 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Sarah Rechkemmer

  • 0
Sarah Rechkemmer

Sarah Rechkemmer

Culpeper County High School

Sophomore

Parents: Shawn and Rebecca Rechkemmer

Classes: Mountain Vista Governors School Math Analysis, MVGS Collegiate Chemistry, MVGS Humanities 10, Research I, World History Advanced Placement, Student Assistant, Spanish IV, Dr Ed/Health and PE

Honors: All-A Honor Roll, Recognition of Academic Excellence in Algebra II, Scholar Athlete Award for CCHS Swim Team

Extracurricular: CCHS Swim Team, CCHS Lacrosse Team, MVGS Electronics Club, Spanish Honors Society

Community: Barracudas Summer Swim Team, tutoring, food bank, CCHS Football concession stand

Hobbies: Barracudas Summer Swim Team

Ambitions: After high school, I would like to attend a four-year university and study law or criminology. One day, I hope to work for the FBI or CIA.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two die in U.S. 29 wreck

Two die in U.S. 29 wreck

The Culpeper district of the Virginia Department of Transportation said on social media that the wreck involved a box truck.

New church offers hope in Culpeper

New church offers hope in Culpeper

With new leadership and new inspiration, Culpeper’s Hope Church of the Nazarene is starting a new food pantry to help community members in nee…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Peru's crazy and environmentally friendly car contest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert