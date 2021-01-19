 Skip to main content
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Savannah Sprouse
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Savannah Sprouse

Culpeper County High School

Senior: Age 18

Classes: Germanna Scholars Biology 101, Survey of English Literature 1, First Aid and Safety, Applied Calculus 1, American National Politics, Creative Writing, Sociology, Survey of English literature 2, State and Local Politics, Statistics 1, Advanced Composition, Biology 2, Studio Art 1 and Human Anatomy

Honors: All-District Awards track; All-Region Awards track; 4x4 All-State track award; Honor Roll and Germanna Dean’s List

Extracurricular: National Honor Society, Secular Student Alliance, Team Captain Varsity track and Girls Athletic Club

Sports: Varsity field hockey and varsity track and field

Community: USDA Food Distribution, Devils Den 10- miler and Stylestrong6 Foundation Book Donation Drive

Hobbies: Running, drawing and painting

Ambitions: I’m hoping to pursue a career in the medical field. As of right now I’m leaning towards the idea of becoming a pediatric nurse or physician’s assistant . I’m open to new things as well.

