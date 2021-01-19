CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Savannah Sprouse

Classes : Germanna Scholars Biology 101, Survey of English Literature 1, First Aid and Safety, Applied Calculus 1, American National Politics, Creative Writing, Sociology, Survey of English literature 2, State and Local Politics, Statistics 1, Advanced Composition, Biology 2, Studio Art 1 and Human Anatomy

Ambitions: I’m hoping to pursue a career in the medical field. As of right now I’m leaning towards the idea of becoming a pediatric nurse or physician’s assistant . I’m open to new things as well.