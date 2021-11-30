CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Shannon Fowler

Culpeper County High School

Senior: Age 18

Parents: Jennie Ohler and Ken Fowler

Classes: English 12 APEX, Advanced Placement Statistics, U.S. History APEX, Creative Writing, Musical Theatre, Women’s Acapella, Human Anatomy and Government

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Honors: SSAG Member, District Choir, Soprano I State Choir Member and Academic Honor Roll

Extracurricular: I have been in Women’s Acapella for three years, and have participated in CCHS productions such as Beauty and the Beast, Mama Mia, Addams Family, Grease, and Les Miserables. I am the secretary of our National Honor Society chapter. I was the secretary for our Tri-M Chapter last year and am currently running for vice president.

Community: I work at It’s About Thyme in Culpeper and actively volunteer with S.A.F.E. I worked a lot during the month of October, domestic abuse awareness month. I am currently implementing a service project with S.A.F.E. For NHS, and worked at a tech company over the summer, moving boxes with my Dad. I volunteer and am an active member of the Culpeper County Public Library.