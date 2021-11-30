 Skip to main content
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Shannon Fowler
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Shannon Fowler

Shannon Fowler

Culpeper County High School

Senior: Age 18

Parents: Jennie Ohler and Ken Fowler

Classes: English 12 APEX, Advanced Placement Statistics, U.S. History APEX, Creative Writing, Musical Theatre, Women’s Acapella, Human Anatomy and Government

Honors: SSAG Member, District Choir, Soprano I State Choir Member and Academic Honor Roll

Extracurricular: I have been in Women’s Acapella for three years, and have participated in CCHS productions such as Beauty and the Beast, Mama Mia, Addams Family, Grease, and Les Miserables. I am the secretary of our National Honor Society chapter. I was the secretary for our Tri-M Chapter last year and am currently running for vice president.

Community: I work at It’s About Thyme in Culpeper and actively volunteer with S.A.F.E. I worked a lot during the month of October, domestic abuse awareness month. I am currently implementing a service project with S.A.F.E. For NHS, and worked at a tech company over the summer, moving boxes with my Dad. I volunteer and am an active member of the Culpeper County Public Library.

Hobbies: I love to play card games with my friends; we get pretty competitive. I love to read and write as well as sing and listen to music. Writing short stories and poetry is another one of my past-times.

Ambitions: I hope to create a stable career in musical therapy or music performance and be able to voice act for video games, television, or commercials on the side.

