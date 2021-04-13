 Skip to main content
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Shelby Lynn Jones
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Shelby Lynn Jones

Shelby Lynn Jones

Culpeper County High School

Junior: Age 17

Parents: Bridget and Steve Jones

Classes: Advanced Placement Language & Composition Dual Enrollment; US History Human Anatomy Honors; Econ & Finance; French III; AP Human Geography VVA; Latin I VVA; DE Calculus AP Human Geography VVA

Honors: CCHS Recognition of Excellence—Superior Award; A Honor Roll; Sophomore Academic Spotlight and Academic Spotlight of the Year

Extracurricular: School Musical (Mamma Mia); Chick-fil-A Leader Academy Member; SCA Executive Council, Historian and Academic Team

Sports: CCHS Girls Varsity Soccer

Community: CSC Soccer Club: Little Comets Soccer Coach; Wreaths Across America at Culpeper National Cemetery; 4-H club support Toys for Tots

Hobbies: Travel Soccer: CSC Soccer Club and 4-H Club president

Ambitions: I plan to attend a four-year college to get a BSN in Nursing and then apply to Physician Assistant School to become a PA and specialize in Pediatric Oncology. In the near future, I hope to volunteer and potentially shadow a doctor or nurse at a local hospital. I also plan to apply to be a part of a local Junior EMT Program.

