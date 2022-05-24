 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Shelby Wood

  • 0
Culpeper County High School

Sophomore

Parents: Jason and Molly Wood

Classes: Algebra II, English Honors 10, World History Advanced Placement, Principles of Business/Marketing, Sports Marketing, Spanish III, Health/PE 10, Chemistry Honors

Honors: MVP Softball Weightroom x2, A/B Honor Roll, Recognition of Excellence Award for Family and Consumer Sciences

Extracurricular: Varsity Softball, JV Volleyball

Community: Empowering Culpeper food distribution volunteer, Chick-fil-a Leadership Academy, food distribution for Micah Ministries, Stafford Diamonds 10u softball volunteer, SCA hot cocoa for teachers, Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Sports Camps volunteer, new students orientation at CCHS

Hobbies: Stafford Diamonds 16u travel softball, cooking, baking, traveling to new places and watching movies

Ambitions: After graduating from high school, I hope to receive a scholarship for softball and pursue my dream of becoming a psychologist or guidance counselor. I hope to graduate from college with a masters degree in psychology. I also hope to open my own clinic and help people who are struggling with mental illness to know they are not alone in this world and that there is help for them.

