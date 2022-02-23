 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Susannah Masson

Susannah Masson

Susannah Masson

Culpeper County High School

Parents: Robert & Hannah Masson

Junior: Age 17

Classes: Economics & Personal Finance, Art History, Advanced Placement Calculus, Dual Enrollment Psychology, AP Language and Composition, DE US History, Spanish IV and Honors Chemistry

Honors: Academic Excellence for Math and Social Studies, English, and Science

Extracurricular: Travel soccer, Varsity soccer, Student Council Association Executive Council, Scholastic Bowl, stage manager, Spanish Honor Society, Forensics Impromptu Speaking and SCA Club

Community: Homework Helpers, church Volunteer, Little Comets, WorkCamp, Vacation Bible School, Assistant of planning for Youth Ministry, CCD Aid and part-time job.

Hobbies: Soccer (playing and watching), reading, watching true crime documentaries, organizing, running, traveling, photography, writing

Ambitions: After high school I hope to attend a four-year college. After college I hope to obtain a career within the legal system, perhaps that of a prosecution lawyer, judge, or homicide detective.

