CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Susannah Masson

Culpeper County High School
Parents: Robert & Hannah Masson
Junior: Age 17
Classes: Economics & Personal Finance, Art History, Advanced Placement Calculus, Dual Enrollment Psychology, AP Language and Composition, DE US History, Spanish IV and Honors Chemistry
Honors: Academic Excellence for Math and Social Studies, English, and Science
Extracurricular: Travel soccer, Varsity soccer, Student Council Association Executive Council, Scholastic Bowl, stage manager, Spanish Honor Society, Forensics Impromptu Speaking and SCA Club
Community: Homework Helpers, church Volunteer, Little Comets, WorkCamp, Vacation Bible School, Assistant of planning for Youth Ministry, CCD Aid and part-time job.
Hobbies: Soccer (playing and watching), reading, watching true crime documentaries, organizing, running, traveling, photography, writing
Ambitions: After high school I hope to attend a four-year college. After college I hope to obtain a career within the legal system, perhaps that of a prosecution lawyer, judge, or homicide detective.