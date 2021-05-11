CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Sydney Georgeann Simpson

Community : church volunteer; Vacation Bible School; Culpeper Rec Club lifeguard; mission trip to Cuba; Culpeper United Methodist Church Preschool volunteer; helped raise money for international mission trips through church and Teens Opposing Poverty; served food to the homeless in Washington D.C and Richmond.

Hobbies : In my free time I enjoy hiking with friends and going to the beach with my family.

Ambitions: I hope to enroll at a four-year college after high school. I am most interested in the University of Virginia or William and Mary. After I receive my bachelor’s degree in biology, I plan to enroll in medical school. My dream is to become a pediatric oncologist.