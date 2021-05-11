CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Sydney Georgeann Simpson

Culpeper County High School
Junior: Age 16
Parents: Lee & Whitney Simpson
Classes: English 11 Dual Enrollment Germanna Scholars; VA US History DE GS; Math Analysis DE GS; Psychology; Spanish IV; Chemistry H; Sociology; Adv PE- Lifetime Activities; Econ and Finance
Honors: Community Service Award Salem Ruritan Club; Junior National Honor Society and National Honor Society
Extracurricular: FCCLA and DECA
Sports: Swim team; JV Lacrosse; JV Field Hockey; Varsity Lacrosse; Varsity Field Hockey and Galaxy Travel Lacrosse
Community: church volunteer; Vacation Bible School; Culpeper Rec Club lifeguard; mission trip to Cuba; Culpeper United Methodist Church Preschool volunteer; helped raise money for international mission trips through church and Teens Opposing Poverty; served food to the homeless in Washington D.C and Richmond.
Hobbies: In my free time I enjoy hiking with friends and going to the beach with my family.
Ambitions: I hope to enroll at a four-year college after high school. I am most interested in the University of Virginia or William and Mary. After I receive my bachelor’s degree in biology, I plan to enroll in medical school. My dream is to become a pediatric oncologist.