CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Tanner Beamer
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Tanner Beamer

Culpeper County High School

Senior: Age 17

Classes: Mountain View Governor’s School curriculum—Humanities 12; Physics 2; Calculus 2; World Mythology (VVA); Computer Science 2/Research 3; English 12 Dual Enrollment Germanna Scholars (Literature); Cooperative Internship (CCPS I.T. Dept).

Honors: Recognition of Excellence Award; Scholar Athlete Award; Certificate of Achievement for all A honor roll; Mountain Vista Governor’s School for Math, Science and Technology (Sophomore, Junior, Senior); MVGS Science Fair – 1st place in Physics & Astronomy Category; Fauquier Regional Science Fair – ASM Materials Science and Air Force Engineering Awards.

Extracurricular: MVGS Robotics Team (Sophomore, Junior, Senior) National Spanish Honor Society and National Honor Society.

Sports: CCHS Soccer Team, Junior Varsity CCHS Soccer Team, and Fauquier County Soccer Club High School Travel Team.

Community Service: Intern, Information Technology Department; USSF Soccer Referee; Wilderness Branch Library volunteer and Culpeper Food Closet volunteer.

Hobbies: hiking, kayaking, spikeball

Ambitions: I plan to attend college and earn a degree in electrical or computer engineering. My career goals involve working in the microelectronics or computer hardware and software fields.

