CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Trevor Beamer

Culpeper County High School
Grade: Senior
Classes: Environmental Science Advanced Placement; Statistics AP; US Government (Virtual Virginia); Student Assistant; American Civil War DE; English 12 DE (Literature); Small Animal Care; Human Anatomy Honors
Honors: Scholar Athlete Award, Certificate of Achievement and Academic Letter for all A Honor Roll, Certificate of Achievement and Pin for A-B Honor Roll, Recognition of Excellence Award, Business and Technology
Extracurricular: National Spanish Honor Society and National Honor Society
Sports: CCHS Soccer Team Junior Varsity and Varsity and Fauquier County Soccer Club (Competitive Travel Team).
Community Service: USSF Soccer Referee, Vet Tech Assistant, Blue Ridge Animal Hospital; Library Volunteer, Wilderness Branch, Orange County Animal Shelter volunteer; and Culpeper Food Closet volunteer
Hobbies: Fishing, Gaming, Hiking, Kayaking, Spikeball
Ambitions: I plan to attend college and earn a degree in Biology and/or Wildlife Conservation. I have always loved animals of all kinds, and I would like to work with them in some capacity in my future career.
