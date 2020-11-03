 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Trevor Beamer
0 comments
top story

CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Trevor Beamer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Trevor Beamer

Trevor Beamer

Culpeper County High School

Grade: Senior

Classes: Environmental Science Advanced Placement; Statistics AP; US Government (Virtual Virginia); Student Assistant; American Civil War DE; English 12 DE (Literature); Small Animal Care; Human Anatomy Honors

Honors: Scholar Athlete Award, Certificate of Achievement and Academic Letter for all A Honor Roll, Certificate of Achievement and Pin for A-B Honor Roll, Recognition of Excellence Award, Business and Technology

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Extracurricular: National Spanish Honor Society and National Honor Society

Sports: CCHS Soccer Team Junior Varsity and Varsity and Fauquier County Soccer Club (Competitive Travel Team).

Community Service: USSF Soccer Referee, Vet Tech Assistant, Blue Ridge Animal Hospital; Library Volunteer, Wilderness Branch, Orange County Animal Shelter volunteer; and Culpeper Food Closet volunteer

Hobbies: Fishing, Gaming, Hiking, Kayaking, Spikeball

Ambitions: I plan to attend college and earn a degree in Biology and/or Wildlife Conservation. I have always loved animals of all kinds, and I would like to work with them in some capacity in my future career.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News