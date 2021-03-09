CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Tyler Jackson Bowyer

Culpeper County High School
Parents: Julie and James Bowyer
Junior: Age 16
Classes: Advanced Placement English Lang, Men’s A Capella; VA US History Dual Enrollment; Econ and Finance; Spanish III; Discrete Math; Advanced Acting; Chemistry Honors
Honors: Best Actor Award, Gomez Addams in The Addams Family—Blue Devil Theater; Honorable mention, Sky, in Mamma Mia!—Blue Devil Theater; 1st place in District Choir; 1st Runner Up for All State Choir; 3rd Place in District Forensics ; 3rd Place in Regional Forensics and 3rd Place in VHSL Districts
Extracurricular: Advanced Acting, Men’s A Capella, “Beauty and the Beast Jr.”—Lefou; “Mamma Mia!”—Sky; “Shrek the Musical Jr.”—Donkey and “The Addams Family”—Gomez Addams
Sports: Tennis
Community: I work a part time job doing various labor tasks for my dad’s tiling company, Hunt Country Tile. Last year for the Virginia Insurance Company, I worked with my friends to make food for rodeos and special events around Virginia.
Hobbies: I love to play guitar. I started learning how to play last July and since August I’ve been taking lessons at the Culpeper Music Store. My friends and I make short films together on YouTube. Our channel is called Ned Tenders and there we express our creative inputs and bring our wildest and funniest ideas to fruition, all for fun!
Ambitions: I haven’t yet created a full timeline of my future as things change all the time, however; I’m interested in staying close to Virginia but I’m still open to anything. I’m interested in theater, music, film, and visual arts and that could require a whole different lifestyle. I hope to at least be successful in my future endeavors and to maintain a job that I can enjoy.