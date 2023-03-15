Culpeper County High School
Student: Valerie Shailor
Junior: Age 16
Parents: Mindy and Darren Shailor
Classes: Honors Human Anatomy, Psychology, Economics, and Personal Finance, Advanced Placement Statistics, Dual Enrollment Biology, DE VA US History, Honors English 11 and French III
Honors: National Junior Honor Society vice president, A-B Honor roll, Scholar Athlete, Student Supervisor for yearbook
Extracurricular: Varsity Volleyball, Varsity Track, Green Ribbon Club
Community: Angel Tree, church volunteer
Hobbies: James Madison University Volleyball camps, Virginia Commonwealth University Volleyball camps, UVA Volleyball camps, Club Volleyball
Ambitions: I hope to graduate high school and go to college with a major in sports medicine and a minor in marine science. I then plan to go to medical school and get a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree.