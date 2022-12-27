 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: William Carlton

  • 0
SpotlightCCHS

William Carlton

Culpeper County High School

Student: William Carlton

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Emily and Dan Carlton

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Classes: Germanna Scholars Dual Enrollment English 12, DE VA US Government, and DE Biology

Honors: Honor Roll 9th, 10th, 11th Grade, Military Officers Association of America medal

Community: I work about 20 hours a week in the Town of Culpeper at Shenandoah Garden Spot, a small garden center/florist, and try to bring kindness to all whom I interact with; church Audio/Visual volunteer; Little Fork Volunteer Fire Rescue weekly volunteer, EMT-B class completed and started FF1, FF2, HAZMAT, and Mayday Academy in September, wrapping up in April.

People are also reading…

Hobbies: growing hot peppers and playing guitar.

Ambitions: In the future, I would like to attend a four-year university and graduate with a bachelor’s degree. I would then hope to find a job near my family where I can help others in their time of need.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 23, 2022

Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 23, 2022

Sheriff Scott Jenkins and Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office thanked all the volunteers and deputies who assisted Dec. 17 with the 11th annual “Sheriff’s Christmas for Kids” at Pepper’s Grill.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

FDA issues recall notice of common blood pressure medication citing cancer risk

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert