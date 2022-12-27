CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: William Carlton

Culpeper County High School
Student: William Carlton
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Emily and Dan Carlton
Classes: Germanna Scholars Dual Enrollment English 12, DE VA US Government, and DE Biology
Honors: Honor Roll 9th, 10th, 11th Grade, Military Officers Association of America medal
Community: I work about 20 hours a week in the Town of Culpeper at Shenandoah Garden Spot, a small garden center/florist, and try to bring kindness to all whom I interact with; church Audio/Visual volunteer; Little Fork Volunteer Fire Rescue weekly volunteer, EMT-B class completed and started FF1, FF2, HAZMAT, and Mayday Academy in September, wrapping up in April.
Hobbies: growing hot peppers and playing guitar.
Ambitions: In the future, I would like to attend a four-year university and graduate with a bachelor’s degree. I would then hope to find a job near my family where I can help others in their time of need.