CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Zackery Moss

Culpeper County High School
Student: Zackery Moss
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Monica Moss-Buchanan and Shawn Moss
Classes: Germanna Scholars Intro to Leadership, Spanish 5, Germanna Scholars Culinary Arts 2
Awards: A/B honor roll every year
Extracurricular: Soccer team, Spanish Honor Society
Community: Working 20+ hours a week at Shawns Smokehouse BBQ, and weekend soccer referee
Hobbies: Soccer
Ambitions: To become a productive member of society. I’m hoping to major in business administration and minor in Spanish to become bilingual. I’m hoping to become a valuable and at least semi important person in this world.
