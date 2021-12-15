 Skip to main content
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Zackery Moss
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Zackery Moss

Zackery Moss

Zackery Moss

Culpeper County High School

Student: Zackery Moss

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Monica Moss-Buchanan and Shawn Moss

Classes: Germanna Scholars Intro to Leadership, Spanish 5, Germanna Scholars Culinary Arts 2

Awards: A/B honor roll every year

Extracurricular: Soccer team, Spanish Honor Society

Community: Working 20+ hours a week at Shawns Smokehouse BBQ, and weekend soccer referee 

Hobbies: Soccer

Ambitions: To become a productive member of society. I’m hoping to major in business administration and minor in Spanish to become bilingual. I’m hoping to become a valuable and at least semi important person in this world.

