CCHS Asst. Principal named new administrator at Phoenix Alternative School

Chuck Toler will be moving from his role as Assistant Principal at Culpeper County High School to administrator at Phoenix Alternative Education, the “building in the middle” of CCHS and Culpeper Middle School, according to a release from school spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

Toler will replace 22-year Phoenix Alternative Education Administrator Jodi Place, who resigned effective June 30. Toler has 32 years experience in public education, the last 16 as CCHS assistant principal.

Toler previously taught special education, alternative education, and health and P.E. in Fairfax and Prince William counties, where he was also an assistant principal.

Toler holds a Virginia license in the areas of health education, physical education & administration and supervision PreK-12. He has a bachelor’s degree in education and a M.Ed. in curriculum and instruction, both from George Mason University.

Toler and his wife Heather have eight children: Daniel (33), Amylea (31), Elizabeth (30), Wesley (28), Sarah (26), John (19), Abigail (18), Timothy (17) and 10 grandchildren, according to Hoover’s release. He is a member of Sovereign Grace Baptist Church in Dale City.

Toler enjoys camping with his family at Assateague Island, and working on projects with his wife and children.

“I am so grateful to the school board and Dr. Brads for giving me the opportunity to join the great people at Phoenix,” Toler said. “I have always been very impressed with the work that Mrs. Place and her team have done with our students; creating a safe and nurturing environment that gives learners the opportunity to engage in the important work they do. I feel honored and blessed to carry on the good work of those who have come before me.”