CCHS Choir sings National Anthem at Wizards game

The Culpeper County High School Choir performed in front of one of its largest crowds ever last month to open an NBA game.

Ten students harmoniously sang the National Anthem on Jan. 19 at the Washington Wizards game before a crowd numbering in the thousands. Three teachers accompanied the singers for the trip to Washington, D.C. for the game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The students had the exciting experience of warming up on the basketball court while the NBA players warmed up at the same time, according to a release from Culpeper County Public Schools spokesperson Laura Hoover.

"Singing at one of these games is like singing on a TV set in front of 10,000+ people in the arena—an amazing feeling for all of my high schoolers,” said CCHS Choir director Doray Walker.

The experience made her “students felt like super stars,” Walker said. Each student received a white hat as a thank you gift.

As for the basketball game, it was a nail-biter.

The home team rallied at one point to come back from a 16-point deficit. But in the end, following a pair of missed three pointers by the Wizards, the Nets came out on top 119-118, according to nba.com.