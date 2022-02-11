 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

CCHS Choir sings National Anthem at Wizards game

  • 0
Choir

Culpeper County High School Choir performs the National Anthem to start the Jan. 19 Wizards game against the Nets in Washington, D.C.

 CONTRIBUTED

The Culpeper County High School Choir performed in front of one of its largest crowds ever last month to open an NBA game.

Ten students harmoniously sang the National Anthem on Jan. 19 at the Washington Wizards game before a crowd numbering in the thousands. Three teachers accompanied the singers for the trip to Washington, D.C. for the game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The students had the exciting experience of warming up on the basketball court while the NBA players warmed up at the same time, according to a release from Culpeper County Public Schools spokesperson Laura Hoover.

"Singing at one of these games is like singing on a TV set in front of 10,000+ people in the arena—an amazing feeling for all of my high schoolers,” said CCHS Choir director Doray Walker.

The experience made her “students felt like super stars,” Walker said. Each student received a white hat as a thank you gift.

As for the basketball game, it was a nail-biter.

People are also reading…

The home team rallied at one point to come back from a 16-point deficit. But in the end, following a pair of missed three pointers by the Wizards, the Nets came out on top 119-118, according to nba.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Man captures amazing moment a robin flew into his palm

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert