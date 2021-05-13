CCHS, EVHS will graduate 570 seniors Memorial Day weekend in-person in Culpeper

Nearly 570 public high school students in Culpeper are slated to receive diplomas in a pair of in-person commencement exercises on Memorial Day Weekend, according to details released Thursday by Culpeper County Public Schools.
The pandemic forced 2020 graduations online in Culpeper, but not for 2021.
Eastern View High School will hold graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021 at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 28 in Cyclone Stadium.
Culpeper County High School will hold graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021 at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 29 on Broman Field.
An estimated EVHS 290 seniors are expected to don cap and gown to receive their diplomas. A crowd of about 1,800 family members and friends is expected at Cyclone Stadium.
Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m. on May 28. Each graduate will receive one ticket, admitting for guests for on-field seating and another ticket, admitting 2 guests for bleacher seating. In case of inclement weather, parents/guardians will receive a school messenger call.
EVHS will postpone the ceremony to see if the weather passes by before moving forward. If the weather forces EVHS to reschedule, the ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. on May 29.
An estimated 279 CCHS seniors are expected to don cap and gown to receive their diplomas. A crowd of about 1,700 family members and friends is expected at Broman Field.
Shuttle buses will begin operating at 7 a.m. on May 29 with satellite parking at Floyd T. Binns Middle School. Shuttle drop off will be in front of the Annex and will be available for two hours after commencement exercises. Gates will open at 7:30 a.m. Families must enter and sit together. In case of rain, the ceremony will be held Wednesday, June 2.
“The high school appreciates your cooperation in following graduation ceremony etiquette to ensure a dignified and joyful occasion – please remain seated and quiet so that all families can hear their senior’s name announced. Please remember that parking at the high school is extremely limited and will be restricted to state issued handicap tags, faculty, one spot per graduate, and press,” the school system said.
Students, staff or guests who are feeling unwell and display symptoms of COVID-19 should not attend any graduation practice or event, the school system advised. Everyone is expected to adhere to six-feet physical distancing and mask wearing will be strictly enforced at all time, the school system said.