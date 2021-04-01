CCHS HOMECOMING: Better late than never

It may have been a little behind schedule, but Culpeper County High School officially celebrated Homecoming on Friday, March 26 with a cookout, concert and football game.
For the past 50 years the fall season has meant Homecoming season at the local high school.
This, however, like countless other things this past year, was upended by COVID-19. Last fall, with virus cases rising and no vaccine yet in sight, it seemed quite possible that Culpeper County High School would simply not have a Homecoming this year.
“Homecoming was able to happen because the Governor and VHSL were able to safely resume high school athletics,” Principal Dr. Daniel Soderholm said. “Additionally, as a school we have become more adept at providing opportunities within the ever-changing CDC guidelines and requirements of Governor Northman’s executive orders.”
With the opportunity to have Homecoming in the spring, in February the school’s administration and Student Council Association jumped into action. They began to plan what Homecoming would look like at Culpeper, which would also agree with established health guidelines.
It turned out the 2021 Homecoming included almost all the things that had been a part of previous homecomings—such as spirit days, classroom door decorating, club and team-decorated floats, Homecoming Court and pep rallies. However, the administration and SCA made some creative alterations due to this year’s unique challenges.
One example was the issue of having multiple groups of students meeting for classes at separate times. To allow for social distancing in the classroom, the student body is currently broken up into three different cohorts. Cohort A students attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays, and Cohort B students attend on Thursdays and Fridays. Cohort C students are completely virtual.
Meagan Fay, a junior and member of the SCA Executive Council, was on the committee that came up with solutions to address this issue.
“We decided to have two pep rallies that both in-person cohorts could enjoy while complying with [health] mitigation rules,” Fay said. “Because of this, we were able to invite sports team members and the Homecoming Court regardless of their cohort.”
The two pep rallies were held outside in the football stadium—one on the Tuesday before the Homecoming game and the other on Friday, the day of the game—so that all grades could participate, while still following the mitigation rules.
“We were extremely lucky on both Pep Rally days to have cooperative weather,” Fay said. “The pep rallies included recognition of sports teams and Homecoming Court, games and a sing-off between grades. Although this was not what our traditional pep rally looks like, it was a great event that, like so many other things, we might not have gotten to experience under different circumstances.”
The 2021 Homecoming not only featured things that had been part of past Homecoming celebrations but also featured something brand new. Before the kick-off to the Homecoming game, there was a concert featuring the music of local artists, Twizz and Nic D.
Twizz, whose real name is Mark Dennis, is a familiar face around Culpeper County High School. He works as both a para-educator as well as a coach for the track and cross country teams.
“I chose the first three songs because they were slower, more laid-back types of songs but they all had a message,” Dennis said. “I was hoping everyone would listen to the words, because a lot of my music is especially meant to teach younger people it’s okay to be themselves and they don’t need to act a certain way to be accepted.
“The last three were meant to get everyone hyped up before the game, and I think I achieved that,” Dennis added. “It was pretty nerve-racking because I knew everyone there. Most of the time you perform in front of a bunch of strangers that you more than likely will never see again.
“Performing in front of people I’ll have to see everyday was a little more challenging, especially since I became a solo act the day of. The love and reactions I got after were amazing though. I’ll never forget it,” Dennis said.
During halftime of the Homecoming game, seniors Riley Harrison and Mia Pacheco were crowned Homecoming king and queen.
“It was definitely out of my comfort zone but I am super grateful to have been a part of it with Riley,” Pacheco said. “ I’m glad the school could make our senior year a little more normal considering all the changes we’ve had to adjust to due to the pandemic.”
The Blue Devils went on to win the Homecoming football game 13-10 in overtime.
This year’s Homecoming may have been behind schedule and looked different than in years past, but that only made it all the more memorable.
Principal Soderholm said after a year of everything being different, the Culpeper community is now beginning to transition back to a new normal.
Homecoming, Soderholm said, was an “overwhelming success.”
“This week was a big step toward restoring traditions and fun activities that were lost during the pandemic,” he said. “The outdoor pep rallies were a surprising hit. If the weather cooperates, we may keep doing pep rallies that way. The football win in overtime was the cherry on top.”
Jeff Nicol is a senior
at Culpeper County High School.