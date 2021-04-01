CCHS HOMECOMING: Better late than never

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 2021 Homecoming not only featured things that had been part of past Homecoming celebrations but also featured something brand new. Before the kick-off to the Homecoming game, there was a concert featuring the music of local artists, Twizz and Nic D.

Twizz, whose real name is Mark Dennis, is a familiar face around Culpeper County High School. He works as both a para-educator as well as a coach for the track and cross country teams.

“I chose the first three songs because they were slower, more laid-back types of songs but they all had a message,” Dennis said. “I was hoping everyone would listen to the words, because a lot of my music is especially meant to teach younger people it’s okay to be themselves and they don’t need to act a certain way to be accepted.

“The last three were meant to get everyone hyped up before the game, and I think I achieved that,” Dennis added. “It was pretty nerve-racking because I knew everyone there. Most of the time you perform in front of a bunch of strangers that you more than likely will never see again.

“Performing in front of people I’ll have to see everyday was a little more challenging, especially since I became a solo act the day of. The love and reactions I got after were amazing though. I’ll never forget it,” Dennis said.