Despite the ongoing pandemic and its necessary health safety measures, Culpeper County High School has done its best to celebrate Homecoming this week leading up to the school’s home game Friday night against Fauquier.

Though fans in person at the stadium are restricted, those interested may view the game on NFHS at 7 p.m., https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/culpeper-county-high-school-culpeper-va. It will also be on culpepermedia.org and on Comcast channel 10.