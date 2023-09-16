Culpeper County Public School recently announced students at Culpeper County High School and Eastern View High School earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.

According to Laura Hoover, communications director for CCPS, these programs seek to celebrate students' efforts in high school and showcase their academic performance.

The academic honors for rural area, Black, Indigenous, and/or Latino students give students an opportunity to share those academic achievements with colleges and scholarship programs seeking to recruit diverse talent.

Winners from Culpeper County High School included Clare Toner, David Holland, Caleb Smith and Brandon Woodison, all of whom won the National Rural and Small Town Award.

Also included was Michelle Haberle who won the National Hispanic Recognition Award and the National Rural and Small Town Award. Jair Arias also won the National Hispanic Recognition Award along with the National Indigenous Award.

Winners from Eastern View High School included Makail Apperson, who won the National African American Recognition Award; Jameson “Max” Clements, who won the National Rural and Small Town Award; and Emilia Hoover who won the National Rural and Small Town Award.

According to Hoover, the criteria for eligible students includes achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher, PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 assessment scores that are within the top 10% of assessment takers in each state for each award program or earned a score of three or higher on two or more AP exams in 9th and 10th grade and attending school in a rural area or small town, or identify as African American/Black, Hispanic American/Latino or Indigenous/Native.

“It’s becoming increasingly hard for students to be ‘seen’ during the college recruitment process. We’re exceptionally proud of the National Recognition Programs for celebrating students who are at times overlooked but have shown their outstanding academic abilities,” said Tarlin Ray, senior vice president of BigFuture at College Board. “This is a benefit not only for students but also for colleges and universities committed to recruiting diverse and talented students.”

Eligible students are invited to apply on BigFuture during their sophomore or junior year and are awarded at the start of the next school year, in time to share their achievements in high school as they plan for the future.

At the same time, colleges and organizations using College Board’s Student Search Service can connect directly with awardees during the recruitment process.