CCSO: Culpeper man, 20, faces 17 charges in shooting into car with 2 kids

A young man from Culpeper faces 17 serious criminal charges, including five counts of attempted second degree murder, in a reported March 6 shooting into a vehicle that had two young children in it.

Curtis Edward Robinson III, age 20, was arrested Tuesday by the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken into custody without incident or injury, according to a release Thursday afternoon.

The arrest came just a few days after CCSO posted a $5,000 reward for information about the early model white Ford Crown Victoria with police package suspected in the shooting.

There were five people in the other vehicle that took gunfire, including an infant and toddler in car seats in the back seat. Criminal charges reflect that number, police said.

Robinson was additionally charged with five counts of attempted malicious assault, five counts of maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon convicted in the past 10 years and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, first offense.

One of the adults in the car threw their body over the children when the shooting began, the sheriff’s office said.

The children were not physically wounded in the gunfire. The adult male driver was shot and severely injured, according to CCSO.

Robinson was taken before the magistrate, and remains in custody. He is due in General District Court March 14.

The matter remains under investigation, according to CCSO. Anyone with information is asked to contact First Sgt. Marshall Keene at 540/727-7520 or 540/727-7900. Call Culpeper County Crime Solvers anonymously at 540/727-0300.

“The serious allegations in this case, including the presence of two young children in the vehicle, are rightly the focus of our efforts and resources. I am grateful for the hard work of our deputies, who investigated this matter and apprehended this wanted suspect without injury to anyone during the arrest,” Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins said in a statement.