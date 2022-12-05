CCSO: Warrenton man flees police, drives into oncoming traffic on Ira Hoffman

A Warrenton man faces various felony charges after he was captured on dash cam eluding police in a vehicle chase Saturday that started in Fauquier County and ended on the wrong side of Ira Hoffman Lane in Culpeper.

Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins released footage of the Dec. 1 incident during which Sgt. Murrell and Deputy Sager were dispatched to assist Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office in a vehicle pursuit traveling south on U.S. Route 29 into Culpeper County.

Dispatch advised the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and was weaving in and out of traffic, according to CCSO. Virginia State Police, also assisting in the pursuit, deployed spike strips in the area of the Brandy Road and 29.

The driver, later identified as Tony Darrel Payne, kept driving, police said, and the pursuit continued towards the Town of Culpeper, entering high-traffic Ira Hoffman Lane from Brandy Road.

Sager and Murrell joined in the pursuit and observed the motorist driving a silver two-door Honda, as seen on the video.

Payne is then seen swerving the car into the opposite lane of travel on Ira Hoffman Lane, driving into incoming traffic on the four-lane divided roadway.

Police vehicles from multiple jurisdictions were engaged in the pursuit, and each had their lights and sirens activated and were attempting to alert other motorists of the danger, CCSO stated.

Murrell passed the other patrol vehicles and positioned himself ahead of the fleeing car, where Murrell was attempting to protect oncoming traffic.

Payne then rammed his vehicle into Murrell’s patrol vehicle, stopping the Honda. Sager and FCSO Deputy A. Richardson positioned their patrol cars to prevent Payne from backing up, and ended the pursuit.

The Warrenton motorist then reportedly failed to comply with commands given by deputies and instead put his head down on the vehicle headrest, CCSO said.

Deputies attempted to open the doors of Payne’s vehicle, which were locked.

Deputies used impact batons to remove the windows from the vehicle so they could assist Payne with exiting his car, CCSO stated. The man was taken into custody and turned over to Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office charged Payne with felony assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, felony eluding, driving on a revoked license and reckless driving.

FCSO charged him with felony eluding, reckless driving by speed, destruction of property and reckless driving fail to maintain control.

Sheriff Jenkins said in a statement he was proud of his deputies stopping the pursuit before the suspect struck an innocent citizen.

“Sgt. Murrell's actions almost certainly saved injury to other drivers if he hadn't ended the chase when he did. This is another example of the senseless risks taken by suspects who refuse to comply with law enforcement,” the sheriff said.