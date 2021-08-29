CDC says people can get COVID booster, flu shot at the same time

As news has circulated about a possible COVID-19 booster being available as early as next month, Marie Gozzi of Stafford County has started looking at the calendar.
She usually gets a seasonal flu shot in late September or early October and already has seen them in local pharmacies. Some stores have started calling customers to schedule appointments.
The 75-year-old would be due for her third COVID-19 shot about a month after she typically gets a flu shot and wondered about spacing them out.
“I haven’t heard or seen anything about how much time, if any, one needs between” them, she wrote in an email. “I did read kids with COVID are showing up infected with other viruses, so it’s possible that people can be hit by more than one virus at a time.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people can get a COVID-19 vaccine—the first, second or third dose—and a flu shot at the same time. Or, they can get the COVID-19 shot and a combination of any other vaccine such as measles, pneumonia, shingles and the like during the same visit to a medical office or pharmacy.
“You no longer need to wait 14 days between vaccinations,” its website states. “Experience with other vaccines has shown that the way our bodies develop protection, known as an immune response, after getting vaccinated and possible side effects of vaccines are generally the same when given alone or with other vaccines.”
The CDC does suggest that those getting two shots at once get them in separate limbs, if possible.
The CDC also recommends people get the flu vaccine by the end of October. Those who get vaccinated too early, particularly older adults, may have “reduced protection against flu infection later in the season,” the CDC states.
As COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise across the Fredericksburg area, state and nation, some pharmacies, such as Walgreens, are preparing “for the co-circulation” of both viruses, according to a press release. “This year’s flu season coincides with the return to many in-person school, work, travel and social activities.”
One Virginia school system already has experienced the two-at-once phenomenon. Rappahannock County, a rural locality with about 850 students in two schools, returned to virtual learning after numerous cases of both infections, according to school officials.
On Monday, the school system decided to stop in-person classes for the rest of the week because of nine cases of the flu and 11 positive cases of COVID-19, said Hollyann Jenkins, school spokesperson. Schools had been open for nine days at that point.
Officials realized they need to “create a new system where disjointed scheduling, late notices and large numbers of students and staff being quarantined does not happen regularly,” Superintendent Shannon Grimsley wrote in a letter to the community. “This has created a very tumultuous start for all.”
This time last fall, health officials were concerned about a possible “twindemic,” the double whammy of flu and COVID-19, but medical reports including the CDC’s Weekly U.S. Influenza Surveillance Report suggests a flu season didn’t materialize.
“Flu cases and deaths in the U.S. and worldwide dropped to unprecedented lows, and influenza remained scarce this summer for the second consecutive flu season in the Southern Hemisphere,” stated an article published by the Journal of American Medical Association last week.
The death of one child from the flu was reported to the CDC during last year’s influenza season. The year before, deaths of 199 children were reported, according to the CDC.
Likewise, the Virginia Department of Health’s Influence Surveillance reported no flu activity for most of the season. Sporadic spread was reported twice, one week in October 2020 and another in April 2021, but there wasn’t a single week of widespread activity,
The previous season, widespread activity was reported for 19 weeks straight in the state, from late November 2019 until early April 2020.
The JAMA article noted the effectiveness of social-distancing measures along with masks, frequent handwashing, the suspension of international travel and the closing of most schools.
Some of the decline in flu cases also could be due to changes in reporting methods. The CDC and Virginia Department of Health traditionally report pneumonia and flu “together in order to better measure the burden of influenza-related deaths,” states the VDH website on the flu.
That’s because people who die of the flu are more likely to die from a complication, not from the original infection itself, the VDH states.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become even more difficult to measure flu-related mortality,” according to the website. “Some people who died of pneumonia were actually COVID-19 deaths.”
To reduce confusion and standardize surveillance practices, the Virginia Department of Health, along with the National Center for Health Statistics Mortality Surveillance System, has lumped pneumonia, flu and COVID-19 fatalities into one category called PIC deaths, both for 2019–2020 and 2020–2021 flu seasons.
Under that designation, almost all the deaths for 2020 were listed as COVID-198 deaths on the National Center for Health Statistics chart. Less than 1 percent of deaths for the first three months of 2020 were classified as flu deaths, according to the chart.
The state health department stressed that it classifies deaths as being caused by COVID-19 only after its officials investigate cases and review death certificates. Deaths that are reported in the PIC category are based only on what’s written on death certificates, according to the VDH.
