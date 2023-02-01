Cease and desist: Highpoint neighbors lament rock blasting at Laurel Park, next door

Neighbors in the Highpoint housing development along Orange Road in December requested “a cease and desist” of rock blasting activity at the adjacent Laurel Park, a 306-home project now in the site work phase.

According to an attorney for the Highpoint HOA, residents were concerned that proper notice was not given ahead of the noisy construction. In fact, they didn’t receive any notice, the lawyer said. Neighbors also had concerns about dirt and dust plumes from the rock explosions migrating onto their properties.

In addition, Highpoint residents feared damage to their foundations from the nearby blasting and had concerns about radon leaking into their homes.

The Town of Culpeper, in response, is revising its code to require construction crews to use better practices when engaging in rock blasting. The measure will go to the Town Council at its Feb. 14 meeting.

Current code allows the town to “regulate or prohibit the ... possession and use of any explosive or inflammable substance.”

The proposed code revision, specifically addressing rock blasting, would make it unlawful “to permit any blast to be discharged ... within the town, without having (it) so confined or protected as to prevent the escape of rock or earth, or to use a blast of sufficient force to injure any adjoining property.”

The code change would also require notification of blasting activity five days prior to a police department and residents living within quarter-of-a-mile of the site.

Finally, a permit from town hall would be required prior to blasting, according to the proposed code revision. Failure to follow the new rules could result in a misdemeanor charge.

Culpeper Town Manager Chris Hively recalled very few incidences in the past two decades of blasting concerns in town other than some questions raised by the Madison Grove HOA when Lidl was being built. In that case, the contractor and HOA worked through the concerns, he said.

Representing Highpoint HOA, Fairfax attorney Daniel Blom, in his cease and desist letter on Dec. 8 to John McManus, attorney for Laurel Park, raised concerns about enhanced radon exposure due to the blasting. Blom said that area of Culpeper County is in a known “radon belt.”

Residents fear the rock blasting at Laurel Place will damage their foundations and allow potentially toxic radon to seep in.

“The Association requests that the developer take necessary precautions to limit its blasting activity so as to limit the intensity of vibrations that might cause damage to neighboring properties,” Blom wrote.

He requested all blasting at the site to stop until issues could be resolved.

The attorneys did not respond Tuesday to an update on the cease and desist order or if more rock blasting could be expected.

Radon comes from the natural decay of uranium found in nearly all soils, according to the EPA. It typically moves up through the ground to the air above and into homes through cracks and other holes in the foundation. A home can trap radon inside, where it can build up.

According to the CDC, when a person breathes in radon gas, radioactive particles can get trapped in their lungs. Over time, these radioactive particles increase the risk of lung cancer. The CDC noted it may take years before health problems appear.

EPA estimates radon causes 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year and is the second leading cause, after cancer, according to the CDC.

Soil and bedrock conditions in Culpeper County are conducive to the presence of radon, Hively said. Testing for radon in homes, especially those with basements, may reveal radon levels above recommended acceptable levels, he said.

“I have owned two homes in Culpeper and I had to install a radon mitigation system in one and the other was fine so you never know unless you test,” he said.