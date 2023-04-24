Cedar Mountain Battlefield Foundation is the new name for Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield, according to a release Monday from the board of directors of the nonprofit based in Culpeper County.

The foundation will focus on expanding its mission of preservation and interpretation of the Battle of Cedar Mountain which played an integral part of the American Civil War in August of 1862, according to a board of directors’ release.

The Cedar Mountain Battlefield Foundation is better positioned to support preservation efforts of the battlefield and surrounding historic landscape through expanded public programming. This includes guided battlefield tours and school-age children’s tours and camps, as well as increased fundraising and grant opportunities, the release stated.

The Foundation also plans to expand its membership base and increase opportunities for volunteers to help with battlefield interpretation and preservation. Cedar Mountain Battlefield, along James Madison Highway, is part of the future Culpeper Battlefields State Park. The latest Virginia State Park is set to open July 1, 2024.

The new name and reorganization allows the Foundation to become a stronger partner for the State Park’s infrastructure programs, projects, and community outreach, the release stated.

Cedar Mountain Battlefield Foundation is dedicated to collaborating with landowners and local citizens to protect, interpret, and promote public awareness of the historic site and vicinity.

Monthly guided walking tours of the battlefield are offered along with children’s Civil War summer camps, reenactments and programs focused around the events of the battle Aug. 9, 1862. See friendsofcedarmountain.org