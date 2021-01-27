Cedar Mountain battlefield tour appeals to variety of visitors

“The tour guides were very knowledgeable and helpful; we felt our visit to Culpeper was very worthwhile,” Lorenz said in a phone interview Tuesday. “Everyone has been so kind, we’re looking forward to coming back.”

Lorenz said that although she didn’t go on Saturday’s tour to learn about the Battle of Cedar Moutain, she feels it is still valuable to preserve such places and have an opportunity to visit them.

“For me, the story of my free ancestors was on that ground,” Lorenz said. “If I didn’t have a place to go, a place to see, it would be much harder to picture them and where they lived. Seeing that place provided a reference point.”

In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the battlefield’s local friends group had to cancel most of its public and private tours, Forbush said.

It offered only four tours last year, plus its annual battle-anniversary event, which is always scheduled on the second weekend of August.

This year, guide Vic Middlekauf expressed interest in giving more tours, so he and Forbush are trying to schedule one every month, Forbush said.

“People want to get out, and Cedar Mountain is a beautiful and wonderful place to walk the trails,” he said.