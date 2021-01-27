Cedar Mountain battlefield tour appeals to variety of visitors

A blustery breeze made it feel even colder than Saturday’s frigid 25 degrees but, nonetheless, about 15 people gathered for a tour of Culpeper County’s Cedar Mountain battlefield.
Bundled against the chill and mostly masked, participants followed Friends of Cedar Mountain volunteer Victor Middlekauff and Brad Forbush for a guided overview of the Aug. 9, 1862, Civil War battle, which Confederate forces claimed as a victory.
Fredericksburg resident Jennifer Kunkle brought her daughter, Elizabeth, age 6, for the tour.
“I like Civil War history and I’ve never been to this battlefield before,” Kunkle said. “I’m part of all the preservation groups for the Fredericksburg battlefields, and I wanted to support the Friends here.”
Elizabeth said she often goes with her mother to visit historic places.
“I like it,” she said.
As Middlekauff and Forbush described the heavy fighting that occurred along the old Culpeper-to-Orange road, which crosses the battlefield, Linda Welsh—who moved to Culpeper from New York state about three months ago—said she feels a draw to the place.
“I can’t explain it, really—it speaks to me,” Welsh said during the tour.
Forbush said many of the soldiers who died on the battlefield likely still lie buried beneath its surface. Many were hurriedly buried where they fell after the thousands of soldiers fought fiercely in blistering heat. Many perished from heat exhaustion, he said.
“It had great effect on me to learn that the Confederate dead, as far as we know, were never removed from the battlefield,” he said. “To this day, it is a graveyard. In 1866, Culpeper’s Federal cemetery was established, and eventually a total of 405 Federal dead were removed from near Cedar Mountain.”
Welsh, a retired teacher, had visited her daughter and grandchildren in Culpeper during last spring’s COVID crisis, which closed schools in the area.
“We needed to come up with creative ways for the kids to learn history and get outside, so I made a scavenger hunt of this battlefield for them,” Welsh said. “We all had a great time with it.”
Traveling from Washington, D.C., specifically for the Cedar Mountain tour, Janice Lorenz and her husband, John Schiller, came seeking information they could glean about Lorenz’s ancestors, who lived on or near Cedar Mountain soon after the war’s end.
Lorenz, who is Black, said her maternal great-grandparents, after being enslaved on a plantation in Louisa County, moved to Culpeper soon after they married in 1869.
“Their names, Margaret and Armstead Quarles, are listed as 374 Cedar Mountain,” Lorenz told her tour guides. “We thought it might be an address.”
Forbush referred Lorenz to some Culpeper residents who have an interest in history and genealogy. Those people have since provided Lorenz with some leads she hopes to pursue on her next visit to Culpeper.
“The tour guides were very knowledgeable and helpful; we felt our visit to Culpeper was very worthwhile,” Lorenz said in a phone interview Tuesday. “Everyone has been so kind, we’re looking forward to coming back.”
Lorenz said that although she didn’t go on Saturday’s tour to learn about the Battle of Cedar Moutain, she feels it is still valuable to preserve such places and have an opportunity to visit them.
“For me, the story of my free ancestors was on that ground,” Lorenz said. “If I didn’t have a place to go, a place to see, it would be much harder to picture them and where they lived. Seeing that place provided a reference point.”
In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the battlefield’s local friends group had to cancel most of its public and private tours, Forbush said.
It offered only four tours last year, plus its annual battle-anniversary event, which is always scheduled on the second weekend of August.
This year, guide Vic Middlekauf expressed interest in giving more tours, so he and Forbush are trying to schedule one every month, Forbush said.
“People want to get out, and Cedar Mountain is a beautiful and wonderful place to walk the trails,” he said.
Forbush, whose Civil War ancestor served in a Massachusetts regiment, said he was “very intrigued” by the inquiries of Janice Ross-Lorenz, whose ancestors who lived around Cedar Mountain, according to the 1880 Census.
“Whenever a visitor has some connection to the battlefield, I request they share whatever information they have with us so we can add it to our research files,” he said.
African American visitors don’t often come to the Cedar Mountain battlefield, Forbush said.
That is true for many Civil War battlefields, whether interpreted by the National Park Service or local or private groups.
“But we have visitors who come out to enjoy the grounds who don’t necessarily want a tour,” Forbush said.
Nationally, historians say recent events have done more to compel people to explore the connections between the Civil War and America’s ongoing struggle for justice and equality for people of color.
540/317-2986