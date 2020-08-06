Barajas Produce (above) displays fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs for sale in their booth at the Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market on a recent Saturday. Heather Boggess (left) carries purchaed greenery and other treasures after a shopping session at the Culpeper market.
August 2-8 is National Farmers Market Week, and the Culpeper market is observing the occasion this Saturday. More than 150,000 farmers, ranchers and agricultural entrepreneurs sell quality local products directly to consumers at farmers markets nationwide, according to the USDA. These direct sales exceeded $1.5 billion across the nation in 2015.
To provide more space for social distancing due to COVID-19, the 2020 market is located in Culpeper Baptist Church’s parking lot at 318 S. West St., with a drive-thru only option from 7:30 to 9 a.m. for shoppers who are high-risk or prefer this method, and walk-in shopping from 9:15 a.m. to noon. Preordering is encouraged. For more information visit culpeperdowntown.com.
