Celebrating a sweet feat

Culpeper Girl Scouts county-wide sold 28,580 boxes of cookies this year, with Troop 6230 selling a total of 13,846 boxes, reported troop co-leader Tracy Castle to the Star-Exponent.

Celebrating their cookie sales Saturday are Culpeper Troop 6230 Girl Scouts (from left, back row) Madison Harvey, Cheyenne Castle, Alexis Harvey, Elizabeth Peterson and Kylee Jamison; (front row, from left) Dakotah Castle, Destiny Castle, Abigail Harvey, Scarletrose Castle and Allison Dodson. Unable to attend were Natalie Howard, Jocelyn Grimsley, Sue Drake and Addison W.

On Saturday they gathered at Luigi’s restaurant in Southgate Shopping Center for a banquet. Fourteen girls were recognized that day with a pearl necklace for selling at least 1,000 boxes each of the delicious cookies loved by many.

The two youngest sellers were 6-year-old Abigail Harvey, who sold 1,000 boxes, and Scarletrose Castle, 6, who sold 1,238 boxes.

The top seller for the troop was Cheyenne Castle, with 1,500 boxes sold.

On Tuesday, Oct. 21, Culpeper County Girl Scouts will have a s’mores recruiting event at Lenn Park, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Those interested in joining the Girl Scouts are welcome to attend.

