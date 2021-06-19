Celebrating faith, family and 'a miracle' on Father's Day

The home is amazingly clutter-free, considering all the people under its roof.

‘THANKED GOD’

As McDowell reflects on the past year, she’s amazed by so many things—and not just the miraculous recovery made by the father of her children. She thinks about the people who rallied around him, the “community” that he had established, both when they lived in the Middle East and during his years of reaching out to others.

She had no idea he had touched so many lives and that people were eager to return the favor. Some looked after the farm, others cared for the children. Three friends stayed nearby for months, taking her to the hospital daily and reminding her to eat or brush her teeth when she was so absorbed by her husband’s condition.

Others tapped into their large network of friends and family and found medical specialists who told McDowell her husband could recover, it would just take time.

Still others established a LaunchGood page that raised an amazing $1.1 million for the family. A committee set up a trust fund that pays the family the monthly equivalent of Grey’s teaching salary. The rest of their income is from the farm.