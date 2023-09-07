Submissions are now being accepted for the Piedmont Environmental Council 2023 photo contest.

The annual competition is an opportunity to celebrate the incredible natural beauty of the area's landscape, its vibrant and diverse ecosystem of native plants and animals and the incredible photographers who diligently document these scenes, according to a PEC release.

The deadline for entries is Sept. 30.

Photograph submissions must be taken in Albemarle, Charlottesville, Clarke, Culpeper, Fauquier, Greene, Loudoun, Madison, Orange or Rappahannock.

Adults can enter up to five photos in each category: Beautiful Landscapes, Native Plants and Fungi, or Wonderful Wildlife.

Young photographers, ages 17 and under, can enter up to five photos in the Youth Category, featuring landscapes, streetscapes, wildlife, farms or anything connected to the environment in the Piedmont area.

PEC staff and guest judges will choose finalists in each category. A public voting period will commence in October.

Each of the finalists will receive a free PEC membership and have their work featured in upcoming online or print PEC publications. The winners of each adult category will receive a $75 gift certificate to a nearby Buy Fresh Buy Local restaurant. The Youth Category winner will receive a $75 gift card for a Buy Fresh Buy Local restaurant or Amazon.

For details on this year's contest, see the photo contest page at pecva.org or email photos@pecva.org.