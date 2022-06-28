CELEBRATION: Patients laud weight loss at picnic

The Mary Washington Weight Loss Center recently celebrated its second anniversary with a picnic honoring those in various phases of their weight loss journey after bariatric surgery. The group gathered at Brooks Park in Stafford County included the “Sole Sisters,” (photo at right) Tina Redd, Stephanie Bragg Lee and Sarai Morales, who had surgery about the same time and became part of the center’s weekly walking group called “Sole Mates.” The event also featured activities, refreshments and vendors, both for those who’ve had surgery and are awaiting it. Dr. Denis Halmi emphasized the day as a celebration for the participants because, he said, they’re the ones doing the hard work, day in and day out.