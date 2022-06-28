 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

CELEBRATION: Patients laud weight loss at picnic

  • 0

The Mary Washington Weight Loss Center recently celebrated its second anniversary with a picnic honoring those in various phases of their weight loss journey after bariatric surgery. The group gathered at Brooks Park in Stafford County included the “Sole Sisters,” (photo at right) Tina Redd, Stephanie Bragg Lee and Sarai Morales, who had surgery about the same time and became part of the center’s weekly walking group called “Sole Mates.” The event also featured activities, refreshments and vendors, both for those who’ve had surgery and are awaiting it. Dr. Denis Halmi emphasized the day as a celebration for the participants because, he said, they’re the ones doing the hard work, day in and day out.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Yesli Vega wins GOP nomination to challenge Spanberger in 7th

Yesli Vega wins GOP nomination to challenge Spanberger in 7th

Prince William Supervisor Yesli Vega clinched the Republican nomination in a low-turnout, six-candidate primary Tuesday to challenge Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, setting up a general election showdown with a clear ideological contrast between the conservative firebrand and the centrist Democratic incumbent.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

46 migrants found dead in trailer in San Antonio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert