Central Virginia Democrats to host town hall candidate series

Laufer said that since then she has stayed involved in Democratic politics in her community and has hosted four or five different town halls for local organizations. She is sanguine about the upcoming events since the last one went particularly well and is not intimidated by the Zoom format.

“I actually think using Zoom has been really great,” Laufer said. “The one [Virginia’s List] did two weeks ago had over 400 people on the call. You could never have done that before. It’s so much easier for candidates because they don’t have to worry about travel time.”

David Reuther, a Culpeper Democrat who helped organize the virtual events, seconded Laufer’s point about town halls bringing both politicians and potential voters from distant locales together.

“The state is so large that they physically can’t go to every county and every Democratic committee’s monthly meeting,” Reuther said. “Instead this has given the candidates a ready-made forum to connect with voters in a relaxed and comfortable manner.”

The downside is that due to candidates being in high demand across the Commonwealth, they have limited time to attend each event they are invited to. Despite this constraint, Reuther said that Central Virginia Democrats have everything planned out.