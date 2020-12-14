Central Virginians invited to Wednesday health-care, COVID-19 town hall

Central Virginians are invited to participate this week in a telephone town hall about health care and economic issues affecting them amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 7th District U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will address issues facing families, businesses, health-care providers and schools. People can take part by phone, and video of the live, one-hour event will be streamed on the lawmaker’s website and Facebook page.

Spanberger will answer constituents’ questions about a range of health and economic issues confronting the 10-county district, which includes Culpeper and Orange. She also will update people on negotiations over proposed COVID-19 relief measures on Capitol Hill, and preview her priorities in the next Congress.

“As Central Virginians face a holiday season marked by uncertainty and continued challenges, I’m committed to maintaining a direct line of communication with 7th District families and businesses,” the second-term legislator said in a statement. “Wednesday’s telephone town hall will be an opportunity to discuss the shared issues facing our communities as we work together to fight the effects of the pandemic.”