Ceremony Thursday to observe Veterans Day, first public event since pandemic began

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, the public is invited to a social gathering at Culpeper National Cemetery to observe Veterans Day.

“I know the Culpeper community is excited to finally be getting back to normal, and our staff is too,” said Culpeper National Cemetery Foreman Joe Daniels on Tuesday afternoon.

Daniels said with the ceremony taking place outside, masks will be optional, but social distancing is encouraged. No limits will be placed on the number of people who attend.

“We’re very glad to have the American Legion leading this event,” Daniels said. “They’ve got a good program planned and I’m sure veterans and their families will be pleased.”

On Thursday at 11 a.m., the public is invited to gather in the historic part of the cemetery at 305 U.S. Avenue. Fr. Kevin Walsh of Culpeper’s Precious Blood Catholic Church will offer prayers and band students from Eastern View High School will accompany attendees as they sing the National Anthem. The band will also perform an Armed Forces Salute, during which veterans from each branch of the military will be recognized.