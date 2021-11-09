Ceremony Thursday to observe Veterans Day, first public event since pandemic began

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, the public is invited to a social gathering at Culpeper National Cemetery to observe Veterans Day.
“I know the Culpeper community is excited to finally be getting back to normal, and our staff is too,” said Culpeper National Cemetery Foreman Joe Daniels on Tuesday afternoon.
Daniels said with the ceremony taking place outside, masks will be optional, but social distancing is encouraged. No limits will be placed on the number of people who attend.
“We’re very glad to have the American Legion leading this event,” Daniels said. “They’ve got a good program planned and I’m sure veterans and their families will be pleased.”
On Thursday at 11 a.m., the public is invited to gather in the historic part of the cemetery at 305 U.S. Avenue. Fr. Kevin Walsh of Culpeper’s Precious Blood Catholic Church will offer prayers and band students from Eastern View High School will accompany attendees as they sing the National Anthem. The band will also perform an Armed Forces Salute, during which veterans from each branch of the military will be recognized.
Wreaths will be placed, including a special presentation by representatives from the American Red Cross of Central Virginia, and VFW Post 2524 in Culpeper will give a rifle salute.
Keynote speaker at the ceremony will be Virginia Del. Nick Freitas, who volunteered for the U.S. Army Special Forces soon after Sept. 11, 2001, and served two tours in Iraq as a Special Forces Weapons Sergeant and Special Forces Intelligence Sergeant.
Following the ceremony the American Legion Post 330 will host an open house at 14222 Rixeyville Road in Culpeper. All are welcome to attend.
Daniels said the cemetery’s staff has been hard at work preparing for the event, many of them veterans themselves.
“They’re all either veterans or have been serving veterans, and I’d like to recognize all of them for their efforts,” Daniels said.
They are:
Cemetery Director, Jason Hogan—US Army Veteran
Foreman, Joseph Daniels—US Army Veteran
Management analyst, Jamar Clanagan—has served veterans at Culpeper National Cemetery for over 15 years
Program Support Specialist, Hollie Soutter—US Air Force Veteran
Program Support Specialist, Benjamin Olson—US Marine Corps Veteran
Equipment Operator, Jason Butler—US Air Force Veteran
Maintenance Worker, Vincent Caruso—has served veterans at Culpeper National Cemetery for over 4 years
Caretaker, Carroll Jenkins—US Marine Corps Veteran
Caretaker, Tyler White—has served veterans at Culpeper National Cemetery for over 6 years
Caretaker, Travis Edwards—has served veterans at Culpeper National Cemetery for over 2 years
