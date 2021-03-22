Chamber hosts clerk candidates' Q&A

Monday evening in a pre-recorded program that took about 40 minutes, the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce aired a Question-and-Answer session with the candidates for clerk of the Circuit Court. Election Day for this special election is March 30.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Viewed on YouTube Live, Facebook Live and Culpeper Media Network, the Zoom-platform program showed Chamber CEO Jeff Say asking each candidate the same list of questions, including what qualifications they believed set them apart from their opponent, how they plan to modernize the clerk’s office and if the clerk should have a social media presence, among other topics.

Beard responded to the questions in an off-the-cuff manner while speaking from a room in his apartment. Keene was seated at Culpeper’s GOP headquarters with flags flanking him, and read prepared remarks.

Look for more coverage of the pre-recorded Q&A session online at starexponent.com and in the print paper on Wednesday.