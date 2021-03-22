Chamber hosts Culpeper court clerk candidates' Q&A

Monday evening in a pre-recorded, 40-minute program, the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce aired a question-and-answer session with the two candidates for clerk of Culpeper County Circuit Court, a constitutional office.

Election Day for this special election is March 30. Early and absentee voting is taking place now, via mail and at the county Voter Registrar's Office on Main Street just west of Davis Street.

Viewable on YouTube Live, Facebook Live and cable television's Culpeper Media Network, the chamber's Zoom-platform program shows Chamber CEO Jeff Say asking each candidate the same set of questions.

Say's questions included what qualifications interim clerk Carson Beard and challenger Marshall Keene believe set them apart from their opponent, how they plan to modernize the court clerk’s office, and whether the clerk should have a social-media presence, among other topics.

Beard, 33, responded to Say's questions in an unscripted, off-the-cuff manner while speaking from the kitchen of his apartment.