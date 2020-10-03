Chamber's Valor Awards honor local heroes

First responders and public service personnel who routinely put their lives on the line for their community were honored Wednesday night during a ceremony hosted by the Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce.
The third annual Valor Awards, held inside the Salem Volunteer Fire Department off Rt. 522, honored 14 local volunteer, county and state groups for their efforts over the past year, as well as recognizing five departments or individuals for their outstanding service in keeping the county’s residents, roads and neighborhoods safe.
Some 130 Culpeper business and community leaders gathered to enjoy dinner and socializing followed by a program. Chamber of Commerce CEO Jeff Say greeted those who attended then turned over the bulk of the program to Master of Ceremonies Frank Wells, music director and midday host of WJMA/WOJL radio.
Jon Russell of the Culpeper Town Council attended the event, as well as County Administrator John Egertson, county Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Deal and supervisors Paul Bates and Kathy Campbell.
Local firefighters, EMTs and police departments received appreciation awards, with a video about each department presented as they were introduced, including Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department, Culpeper County Animal Control, Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department, Culpeper County Volunteer Rescue Squad, Culpeper Office of Emergency Services, Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad, Reva Volunteer Fire & Rescue company, Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department, Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad, Salem Volunteer Fire & Rescue, E911 Dispatch, Culpeper Town Police, Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police.
Culpeper Town Police Valor
Police Chief Chris Jenkins nominated Officer Breckenridge Charapich for the department’s Valor Award.
“Officer Charapich is a lop leader in the agency in drug interdiction and drug arrents,” said Jenkins in his nomination letter. “During a time when we face multiple pandemics—to include the heroin and opioid pandemic—she is on the front lines each night.”
He said the officer, putting her personal safety at risk, fights to keep dangerous narcotics off the streets, administering the life-saving drug Naoloxone to bring victims back from the brink of death. “It is mind boggling to think about all the lives and heartache from family members that she has saved,” he wrote.
Charapich is among the top three in Driving Under the Influence arrests continually, he said, and in 2019 she led the department, earning her the 2020 Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Award.
“She has provided mental and emotional support to many officers in the Culpeper Police Department,” Jenkins said, explaining she volunteered for a Peer Support Team organized last year. “Her impact can never be measured with data or statistics. This impact goes very deep in our agency.”
Culpeper E911 Center Valor
Emergency Communications Officer Erica Preston, who works with the Culpeper County Public Safety Communications Center, also recieved a Valor Award.
Preston must keep track of many details and tasks simultaneously while handling a 911 call, her nomination states. Preston works with callers dealing with an emergency situation to get the information needed to dispatch public safety personnel to the right location as quickly as possible, utilizing many different computer and other technological tools.
“Rapid SOS is an emergency technology company providing a direct data link from connected devices to 911 and first responders,” the department said, while appreciating Preston’s ability to field the calls calmly and effectively.
Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department Valor
A three-vehicle accident, leaving one on fire occurred shortly before midnight on November 15, 2019 at the intersection of Sperryville Pike and Gibson Mill Road.
Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Joe Weeks, driver and Chief Kenny Mills, Deputy Chief Jr. Perryman and Firefighter Ryan Brent responded to the call, as well as Pumper 1 driver Jack Griffin, Capt. Travis Kenney, Firefighter Bill Bryce, Engine 1 (Landing Zone for medivacs) driver Rick Dwyer and Firefighter Lee Wilson. The group was recognized Wednesday night with a Valor Award.
The accident involved at least five victims, one deceased and two with a pulse but entrapped.
The Culpeper crew, after arriving, made a swift assessment of the critical situation and immediately called for additional resources. “These timely requests at the early stage of the incident ultimately resulted in a successful outcome of the two entrapped victims who had severe injuries,” the group’s award nomination stated.
Incident Command officer Weeks directed the incoming EMS crews and worked with law enforcement to determine what other victims might be trapped in the car on fire and deal with the intense heat and accident conditions.
“Once the bulk of the fire was out it was determined that no occupants were in the burning vehicle and shortly afterwards the driver of the vehicle on fire was found some distance away in a field with minor injuries,” the department’s description of the event said.
Although one of the drivers involved in the accident died as a result of her injuries in the crash, “Assistant Chief Weeks orchestrated the rescue and life-saving measures of the two trapped victims that ultimately led to their quick extraction and life-saving medical treatment, leading to their recovery,” the document stated.
Culpeper County Volunteer Rescue Squad Valor
Lieut. Charles Waddle was recipient ofa 2020 Valor award after being nominated by his department for the honor. Waddle has earned several valuable certifications since becoming a member in 2018, his award nomination stated.
“Charles has become one of the top call runners within the department,” the department said, adding that the lieutenant has accepted leadership roles and responsibilities within the department, furthering his education in order to provide a higher level of service to the community.
“Lieutenant Waddle’s unrelenting dedication to serve the citizens and visitors of Culpeper County is shown every day, and does not go unnoticed by his fellow first responders,” the department said.
Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company Valor
Three members of the Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company were recognized for their efforts on a night this year in July.
A head-on, high-speed car accident at the intersection of Rixeyville and Jeffersonton roads involving three vehicles resulted in the need for a complicated extraction effort to save the life of the driver and free the passengers of one of the vehicles.
Assistant Chief of Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad Michael Strawderman, Firefighter and EMT Matthew McKean and Firefighter and EMT Kyle Staples responded to the call, working while wearing COVID-19 protection in summer heat and humidity to perform a difficult rescue and make it possible for a helicopter to land and carry the patient to Fairfax Hospital Trauma Center for treatment.
“This was a slow, tedious process that took just over fifteen minutes of hard, arduous work to perform,” the department’s nomination form stated. “The driver had life-threatening injuries. Every second counted towards his survival. The crew never stopped until the driver was freed from the entrapment.”
The driver survived the collision and is undergoing several months of rehab due to the number of serious injuries incurred.
