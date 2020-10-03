Chamber's Valor Awards honor local heroes

The Culpeper crew, after arriving, made a swift assessment of the critical situation and immediately called for additional resources. “These timely requests at the early stage of the incident ultimately resulted in a successful outcome of the two entrapped victims who had severe injuries,” the group’s award nomination stated.

Incident Command officer Weeks directed the incoming EMS crews and worked with law enforcement to determine what other victims might be trapped in the car on fire and deal with the intense heat and accident conditions.

“Once the bulk of the fire was out it was determined that no occupants were in the burning vehicle and shortly afterwards the driver of the vehicle on fire was found some distance away in a field with minor injuries,” the department’s description of the event said.

Although one of the drivers involved in the accident died as a result of her injuries in the crash, “Assistant Chief Weeks orchestrated the rescue and life-saving measures of the two trapped victims that ultimately led to their quick extraction and life-saving medical treatment, leading to their recovery,” the document stated.

