Chancellor drama teacher wins inaugural Theater Teacher of the Year award from Longwood University

A parade of beaming former students, Spotsylvania school division administrators and members of the Longwood University theater department surprised Matthew Armentrout in his classroom at Chancellor High School on Friday morning.

They brought him the news that he was the inaugural winner of Longwood’s High School Theater Teacher of the Year award.

“He was the single largest influence on my life as a theater person,” said Emma Masaitis, a 2018 Chancellor graduate and current theater student at Longwood, who with her sister Natalie nominated Armentrout for the award.

Emma teared up as she read aloud from her nomination.

“He made sure we knew his door was always open to everyone for any reason,” she said. “He helped me through some of my worst moments in high school.”

It’s not unusual for high school theater teachers to play that kind of outsized role, said Joyce Sweet, an adjunct professor at Longwood and former high school theater teacher herself. It’s why the theater department wanted to create the award to recognize the positive influence these specific educators can have on their students.

“High school theater teachers are counselors and friends,” Sweet said. “We know how much work they put in.”

Ronda Scarrow, an assistant professor of theater and manager of Longwood’s theater program, said the university also wanted to thank high school theater teachers for sending them excellent students.

“I think we have really good theater students and that seed has been planted in high school theater,” she said.

It’s coincidence that Armentrout himself is a Longwood University alum.

Emma Masaitis said Armentrout helped her get outside of her own head during high school.

“He taught us positivity,” she said. “When you’re in high school, your life is the most miserable thing ever. He would get us to talk about our feelings, get them out and then move on. Theater teaches you empathy and he made that an important part of our education.”

Natalie Masaitis, a 2020 Chancellor graduate, said Armentrout also encouraged his students to look for ways to be part of the wider community.

“He helped connect us with opportunities in local theater,” she said. “We did volunteer work with Stage Door Productions in downtown Fredericksburg. Growing up here, I didn’t know there were so many local opportunities.”

She said Armentrout took the time to truly get to know every student he taught, in turn helping them grow into themselves.

Armentrout was in the middle of teaching a class when the parade surprised him with news of the award. Several students in the class spoke up with words of thanks for their teacher.

“You teach us how to stand out,” one student said.

“Thank you for the opportunities you give us all,” said another.

Scarrow asked Armentrout what made him want to be a teacher.

“I always knew I wanted to be a teacher,” he said.

He told a story about being in fifth grade and being assigned to write career aspirations for the yearbook.

“All the boys at the lunch table were saying they wanted to be pro sports players,” Armentrout said. “So I wrote ‘pro basketball player.’ But it didn’t sit well with me. I went to my mom and said, ‘I really want to be a teacher.’ ”

The next day, Armentrout hurried to the yearbook office to ask if he could change his career aspiration.

“And then,” he added. “My high school theater teacher was important to me.”