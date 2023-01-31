Chances are, a night of fun at A.G. Richardson's Probability Fair

Chances are, students and families thoroughly enjoyed themselves during a recent Probability Fair at A.G. Richardson and they did indeed, according to a release from Culpeper County Public Schools spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

Math specialist Candy Standley planned and organized the Jan. 19 program of game playing that probably had more winners than losers judging by all the smiling faces.

When each student arrived, they received a sheet of tickets, one for each of the 20 games set up in the cafeteria and gym. Each game had a probability of winning ranging from certain to impossible, Hoover said.

After playing, students marked if they won or lost, and then decided if they thought the game was fair or not. Students were “certain” to win prizes in two games and the rest was up to probability with a bit of impossibility thrown in.

“Our kiddos who attended seemed to handle our impossible and unlikely games with grace,” said Standley.

Some students beat the odds and went home with nice bags of loot, she added.

A pair of fifth graders hosted each game along with a teacher. The students made posters ahead of the fair and were invested in making the event a success, Standley said, calling them the rock stars of the night.

Parent Rachel Sisk was grateful her son had the opportunity to help with the games and be a leader at the event.

“As a momma, I myself had the opportunity to watch my son engage in so many life-needing experiences,” Sisk said in a note to Standley. “He was able to lead, follow, engage, motivate, listen and learn in so many different ways!”

Leading up to the Probability Fair, teachers shared books and videos with their classes to build background knowledge.

“Our goal was for all students to develop some understanding of probability and the vocabulary we use to describe the likelihood of an event,” Standley explained.

Sisk said she and her son both had fun and that it “was a night that I will cherish in more ways than one!”

Standley said everyone had a great time.

“We were so happy to have our families back in the building for a fun event.”