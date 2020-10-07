Change set for U.S. 17 interchange

A change is set to take place early Thursday morning at the Interstate 95 exit to U.S. 17 in Stafford County.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, crews will fully activate the temporary stop-light signals on U.S. 17. Those signals will manage traffic after two of the I-95 exit loop ramps are closed, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

VDOT said the ramps will be closed at some point before 7 a.m. Thursday.

All southbound I-95 traffic will then use a single exit ramp to get on U.S. 17 in both directions.

Traffic heading north will merge onto U.S. 17 while traffic heading south, toward Fredericksburg, will be managed by the temporary stop-light for left turns.

Northbound U.S. 17 traffic will turn left at the temporary signal to get on the ramp to southbound I-95.

The work is in preparation for next week’s traffic shift at the interchange. Traffic will be shifted onto a new overpass, which is part of the Rappahannock River crossing project.