"Changing landscape"—Culpeper honing in on broadband strategy

Culpeper County is focused on providing broadband fiber, and with it, dependable, high-speed home internet service, to all of its citizens in as efficient a manner as possible, so it could take a little while.
The Board of Supervisors rejected a multi-million dollar wireless deployment plan that would have reached 3,800 of 4,300 homes currently insufficiently served, but there are other, potentially better plans in the works.
That’s according to Culpeper County Administrator John Egertson, the final of five speakers for the recent State of the Community virtual program held by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce.
Egerston called broadband a “critical piece of infrastructure” that the county invested in as part of 2020 and ’21 expansion efforts. The county used half of nearly $1 million in CARES Act “fast track” broadband funds to deploy Comcast services to 90 homes in four neighborhoods, he said.
The other half is for wireless deployments in the Alanthus area to serve as many as 200 homes opting to subscribe to extended services. Finally, the county will provide matching funds to bring broadband fiber to The Carver Center on Route 15.
The campus houses a welding school, machine shop and Carver 4-County Museum and the local office of Virginia Tech Extension is in the process of relocating there.
“It’s a great location and fiber is critical to its future,” Egertson said. “We were pretty proud of that,” he added of being able to extend high speed internet to the relatively rurally located historic school.
The county administrator said the board of supervisors did not pursue the largescale wireless deployment initiative “in light of the changing landscape” with more electric companies partnering to become internet providers. Egertson mentioned “increased opportunities” in the coming fiscal year, including access to some $50 million in Virginia telecommunications grant funds.
He said Culpeper County would be in a great position to secure some of that funding, in the millions of dollars, to begin laying fiber to the home and fully serving all citizens.
Egerston said spending money on the wireless project could have made Culpeper ineligible for broadband funding.
“I think the board is fully focused on solving this problem, and in the next two to three years, solve it,” he said, adding residents could expect improvements much sooner than that.
Comcast has finally extended fiber service to Culpeper Regional Airpark, greatly increasing its economic development potential, Egertson said.
To that end, PHI Air Medical recently announced it would locate a medical transport helicopter in a hangar at the Culpeper airport as well as a barracks and office space.
Egertson said having PHI Air Medical would be tremendous for Culpeper County not just for the amount of gas the company will purchase from the airpark but its ability to provide faster turnaround for medical transport needs here.
Among other county government success stories in 2020 mentioned by Egerston was the largest election turnout in Culpeper County history with 78 percent of registered voters casting ballots in the presidential and congressional elections in November.
Registrar James Clements and his staff did an amazing job shuffling in and out thousands who voted early in a pandemic year, Egertson said.
The town and county distributed more than $3 million in CARES Act funding in small business relief and local parents even received “stimulus checks” to cover lost wages or childcare expense during COVID-19, said the county administrator, further highlighting successes “in a strange, strange year.”
Local investment in infrastructure resulted from many, many partnerships, said Egertson, of the State of the Community theme for 2020.
Chamber CEO Jeff Say concluded the program by saying the way community partners come together in Culpeper makes the locality stand apart.
“Enduring this pandemic we have shown that we are stronger together, put everything aside, to make Culpeper a better place to live,” Say said.
540/825-4315