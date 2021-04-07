"Changing landscape"—Culpeper honing in on broadband strategy

Egertson said having PHI Air Medical would be tremendous for Culpeper County not just for the amount of gas the company will purchase from the airpark but its ability to provide faster turnaround for medical transport needs here.

Among other county government success stories in 2020 mentioned by Egerston was the largest election turnout in Culpeper County history with 78 percent of registered voters casting ballots in the presidential and congressional elections in November.

Registrar James Clements and his staff did an amazing job shuffling in and out thousands who voted early in a pandemic year, Egertson said.

The town and county distributed more than $3 million in CARES Act funding in small business relief and local parents even received “stimulus checks” to cover lost wages or childcare expense during COVID-19, said the county administrator, further highlighting successes “in a strange, strange year.”

Local investment in infrastructure resulted from many, many partnerships, said Egertson, of the State of the Community theme for 2020.

Chamber CEO Jeff Say concluded the program by saying the way community partners come together in Culpeper makes the locality stand apart.

“Enduring this pandemic we have shown that we are stronger together, put everything aside, to make Culpeper a better place to live,” Say said.

