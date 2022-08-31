Chaplain, wife receive Culpeper PD Amazing Citizen Award

They go out of their way to help others and get involved in any way they can to get things done in the community.

They are dependable, faithful, a helping hand, a comfort in times of need and sadness.

Some of the kindest people you will ever meet. They are magnetic people, attracting others, and committed to their faith.

They are Sandy and Janice Martin, recent recipients of the Amazing Citizen Award.

Friends, family, admirers and colleagues used these words to describe the local couple at last week’s Combined Neighborhood Watch Meeting of the Culpeper Police Dept.

An audience filled the community room Aug. 25 to honor the Rev. Martin, police chaplain for over 20 years, and his wife, a former teacher at Pearl Sample Elementary School.

Their values are to step out and help people, noted Deacon Virgil Jones in a filmed segment by Culpeper Media Network.

Sandy works behind the scenes, responding to the scene of traumatic events, said Police Capt. Tim Chilton. The chaplain comes to the office every Sunday to sit and talk with officers and give encouragement, he said.

“He’s one of those guys you can’t replace,” Chilton said.

Janice Martin, similarly, is a super strong woman, the police captain said. He thanked her for “letting us have (Sandy) for so long.”

Nancy Neff, in the video, said they don’t do what they do for attention or awards.

“They do it because their heart leads them to do it,” she said. “You have touched so many lives.”

The impact is immeasurable, Neff said.

Major Chris Settle thanked the couple for being there for him and the department.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, attended the Neighborhood Watch meeting and took opportunity to thank the Martins as well for setting such an extraordinary example for those in public service. She presented them with official correspondence.

Sandy Martin has given so much, Chief Chris Jenkins noted. He needs to slow down, the chief joked, roasting the chaplain. Jenkins called the couple a dynamic duo.

“A lifetime of giving and we know you’re not done yet,” Jenkins said.

Janice Martin, a Remington native, spoke first in accepting the award.

“Culpeper has always been my life,” she said.

“You can’t take me out, but in body box,” Mrs. Martin added. “I love Culpeper and that’s all I can say.”

The Rev. Martin followed his wife, saying, “It’s been a great ride.” He said he prefers to “run under the radar” and give back.

“God blessed me,” Martin said, recalling 25 years as chaplain and 48 years in the ministry.

The work made him an absentee father, the reverend said, looking to his wife.

“I was busy serving the community,” Martin said. “She did a good job raising the family.”