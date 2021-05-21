Charges advance against two men charged in Spotsylvania killing and dismemberment

In a 911 call played in court Friday, the grandfather told a dispatcher that when he asked his grandson what they were doing, Thomas told him that he’d shot someone after the victim came at him. Thomas and the other young man then got into a red Mustang and left the area.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The grandfather said he walked into the woods and saw the bags. He was clearly distraught in the 911 call, at one point mentioning a bloody axe and exclaiming, “Oh, my God. I’m just tripping out. Oh, my God. What the [expletive] did [Thomas] do?”

The only witness to testify during Friday’s hearing was Deputy J. Carnahan, who arrested Thomas the next day. He said Thomas told him the charges wouldn’t stick and asked to speak with a detective.

Special prosecutor David Sands played an audio recording of Thomas’ interview with Detective James Herdman, during which Thomas acknowledged that “we” took the body into the woods and said the body had never been in the Mustang he borrowed from his grandmother.

But during the portion of the interview played Friday, Thomas never said who else was with him or why Whetzel was killed, other than at one point saying he was told that “something had to be done.”