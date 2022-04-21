 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charges against Spotsy man accused in his mother's slaying sent to grand jury

A Spotsylvania County man killed his mother last year during an argument about a woman the mother disapproved of, according to court testimony Wednesday.

Elijah Demont Smith, 21, is charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Judge Georgia Sutton sent the charges to a grand jury following a preliminary hearing in Spotsylvania Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

Latoya Acree, 41, was shot in the chest during an altercation outside her home early Sept. 18 in the 6100 block of Pondoley Drive in Oak Grove subdivision.

Smith's younger brother, Omarion Acree, testified that he woke up that night and heard his brother and mother yelling at each other. The witness said he didn't hear the entire dispute, but heard his mother tell Smith that she didn't want a certain young woman back at her home.

Acree said that he rushed outside after hearing a gunshot and found his mother on the ground bleeding. He said Smith was driving away.

Smith was apprehended later that morning at a hotel in the Four Mile Fork area, police said. He has been in custody ever since.

Detective Doug Perkins testified that he found a loaded gun and a 9mm shell casing in Smith's car. Both were later forensically tied to the bullet that killed Latoya Acree.

Defense attorney Patricia Bolen didn't put on any evidence, as is customary in preliminary hearings. But she did ask several times about a baseball bat that was found near Acree's body following the shooting.

It was not clear whether Bolen plans to use evidence regarding the bat in Smith's defense when the case gets to trial.

