Charges pending in double fatality, head-on crash Monday near Remington

Charges are pending in a head-on collision that killed two young people Monday near Remington after a teenaged motorist reportedly tried to pass a vehicle on a double yellow line and struck another.

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper D. Garasimowicz is investigating the two-vehicle fatal crash in Fauquier County that occurred at 2:52 p.m. on September 28, along Route 651 (Freemans Ford Road) just east of Route 659 (Fox Groves Road).

A 2016 Ford Fusion was traveling west on Freemans Ford Road at a high rate of speed, according to a Tuesday morning news release from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The Ford crossed the double solid yellow line to pass a vehicle in front of it and then collided head-on with an eastbound 2013 Honda Accord, police said. The Ford continued off the left side of the roadway and overturned several times before it came to rest.

The driver of the Ford, Savion M. Rojas-Smith, 19, of Remington, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. Rojas-Smith was not wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Ford, Kathya C. Alfaro-Fuentes, 19, of Warrenton, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. Alfaro-Fuentes was wearing a seatbelt.