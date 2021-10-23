Charlie Kulp, beloved aviator and founding member of Flying Circus, takes last flight

“The thing that stands out in my memory watching him as a public figure ", she said, is that he took time with children. He wanted to stir their imaginations and put the magic of flight in their heads as something they could do.”

"[He] didn’t easily say, ‘I love you’," Joanna remembers, “but I never for one moment had to wonder if my dad loved me.”

Indeed, his daughter recalled that her dad seemed to know the name of almost everyone he had met, if he met them a second time.

News of Kulp’s passing spread quickly last week with sorrow and regret for the man who seemed to know so many.

Kulp lived in Manassas in recent years with his long-time partner Evelyn Marshall, 95, also long associated with general aviation and herself a member of the Virginia Aeronautical Historical Society Hall of Fame.

According to daughter Joan, her dad was hospitalized in Manassas after having a major stroke several weeks ago. He was transported by ambulance to Rocky Mount in southwestern Virginia, where Joan said she would be able to give him the attention that his condition called for. He died peacefully Oct. 17, she said.

A memorial service will be held in spring 2022, with date, time and place to be set. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Virginia Aeronautical Historical Society, Mail Address: Shannon Airport KEZF Campus, P.O. Box 7795, Fredericksburg, VA 22404.