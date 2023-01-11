 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charlottesville 7-Eleven sells $10K ticket as Mega Millions grows to $1.35 billion

VA Lottery

A $10,000 winning lottery ticket was sold Tuesday at the Emmet Street 7-Eleven in Charlottesville, however, no ticket in Virginia or anywhere else matched all six numbers to take home the Mega Millions $1.1 billion jackpot.

The jackpot for Friday’s drawing is now an estimated $1.35 billion, according to a release from Virginia Lottery.

A total of 178,551 tickets bought in Virginia won prizes in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, including three tickets that each won $10,000.

The winning numbers in the Tuesday drawing are 7-13-14-15-18, and the Mega Ball number is 9.

The three tickets that each won $10,000 did so by matching four of the first five numbers plus the Mega Ball number. Those tickets were bought at:

  • Smithfield BP, 1808 South Church Street in Smithfield
  • Beulah BP Mart, 4224 Beulah Road in Richmond
  • 7-Eleven, 1907 Emmett Street in Charlottesville

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m. Tickets can be bought until 10:45 p.m. on the night of the drawing. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.

0 comments

