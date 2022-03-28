 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charlottesville man dies in single-vehicle crash in Orange County

VSP

A 23-year-old Charlottesville resident died early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Orange County.

Virginia State Police Trooper A. Wallace is investigating the wreck that occurred at 2:58 a.m. March 26 along Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) between Gordonsville and Barboursville, near Route 645 (Magnolia Rd).

A 2001 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Route 33 when it ran off the left side of roadway, collided with a fence, overcorrected, crossed back over the roadway, and collided with a tree, according to a release on Monday from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The driver of the Dodge, Tyler A. Bunyea, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Bunyea was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

