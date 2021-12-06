Charlottesville teen charged with felony elude, DUI in pursuit by Culpeper deputy

A Charlottesville teenager has been charged with felony eluding police and other offenses following an attempted traffic stop by the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office early on the morning of Dec. 3.

Deputy M. West observed suspicious driving behavior and activated his lights and siren to initiate the stop, the sheriff’s office stated in a release. The driver did not stop but fled in the vehicle north on Sperryville Pike, turning right onto Col. Jameson Boulevard near Fairview Cemetery headed towards the traffic circle at Wendy’s-but traveling in the opposite lane of travel.

Deputy M. Mawdsley joined the pursuit that continued up Old Rixeyville Road turning right onto North Main Street. Mawdsley was able to utilize a PIT maneuver and attempt to immobilize the vehicle. The PIT was successful in slowing down the vehicle in a safe location. The driver still refused to stop the vehicle, the sheriff’s office stated.

The vehicle then started driving in the wrong direction on the southbound lane of North Main Street. Captain S. Walters successfully conducted another PIT, placing the vehicle on top of a concrete island immobilizing the vehicle. A 20-second dash cam video released by CCSO shows the maneuver taking place at the North Main Street traffic circle.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}