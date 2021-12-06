Charlottesville teen charged with felony elude, DUI in pursuit by Culpeper deputy

A Charlottesville teenager has been charged with felony eluding police and other offenses following an attempted traffic stop by the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office early on the morning of Dec. 3.
Deputy M. West observed suspicious driving behavior and activated his lights and siren to initiate the stop, the sheriff’s office stated in a release. The driver did not stop but fled in the vehicle north on Sperryville Pike, turning right onto Col. Jameson Boulevard near Fairview Cemetery headed towards the traffic circle at Wendy’s-but traveling in the opposite lane of travel.
Deputy M. Mawdsley joined the pursuit that continued up Old Rixeyville Road turning right onto North Main Street. Mawdsley was able to utilize a PIT maneuver and attempt to immobilize the vehicle. The PIT was successful in slowing down the vehicle in a safe location. The driver still refused to stop the vehicle, the sheriff’s office stated.
The vehicle then started driving in the wrong direction on the southbound lane of North Main Street. Captain S. Walters successfully conducted another PIT, placing the vehicle on top of a concrete island immobilizing the vehicle. A 20-second dash cam video released by CCSO shows the maneuver taking place at the North Main Street traffic circle.
“Roundabout,” the deputy can heard saying as the fleeing cars slides onto the median.
Talal Hasan, 18, of Charlottesville, was taken into custody without further incident. He was charged with: DUI, refusal to submit breath blood test, felony elude, driving on a revoked license, reckless driving, driving without headlights on and on the wrong side of the road.
Hasan is being held without bond in the Culpeper Jail. No injuries were sustained during the pursuit, the sheriff’s office said.
During the investigation, the local agency learned that the U. S. Navy, as well as Charlottesville police, are investigating the possible burglary of a Navy recruitment center where car keys, and subsequently a car belonging to the U.S. Navy, was stolen. Hasan is the suspect, CCSO stated.
“Thankfully no one was injured in this incident resulting from the suspect’s choice to try and elude. I am grateful for our deputies’ professionalism in apprehending the suspect safely,” Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins said in a statement.